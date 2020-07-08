Seattle's AVM Biotechnology Expands Executive Team in Preparation for Oncology and COVID-19 Clinical Trials

2020/07/09 | 01:36 - Source: Iraq News

SEATTLE, WA, USA, July 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle’s AVM Biotechnology, an up-and-coming biotech firm whose lead molecule, AVM0703, has received FDA permission to begin clinical trials treating no-option Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and is applying to begin trials treating moderate-severely ill COVID-19 patients, announced today the hiring of Janet R.



Rea, MSPH, as Chief Operating Officer.



As COO, Rea will lead operations and direct regulatory affairs as the company conducts clinical trials and brings AVM0703 to market.



“I am delighted that Janet Rea will join our team at AVM Biotechnology as the Chief Operating Officer.



Having worked with Janet during a pivotal time at Protein Sciences while pursuing Flublok® FDA approval,” said Dr.



Manon Cox, AVM Biotechnology’s Executive Board Member, “I know that her passion for quality and her tremendous experience in the transition from development into commercialization is exactly what we need at this crucial time at AVM now that our lead product is moving into the clinic.”Janet R.



Rea, MSPH, RAC, brings over 35 years of industry leadership experience in clinical development through commercialization in biologics and small molecules, with focus on oncology, infectious diseases, orphan and rare diseases.



She obtained her B.S.



in microbiology and M.S.



in Public Health from the University of Washington.



Her career in the healthcare industry began with then-American Hospital Supply Corporation (now Baxter), followed by Genetic Systems.



Ms.



Rea was an early employee of Seattle-based Immunex Corporation, where she played a key role in the company’s first licensed product, Leukine®.



She held positions with increasing levels of responsibility with MDS Pharma and Targeted Genetics, as well as executive positions with AVI BioPharma (now Sarepta), Poniard Pharmaceuticals and Protein Sciences Corporation (acquired by Sanofi), and Therapeutic Proteins International.



Most recently, she was SVP of Regulatory, Quality and Clinical Affairs at Atossa Therapeutics (Genetics) with focus on breast cancer and COVID-19 therapy development.



She has also operated a consulting practice to both small and large organizations and has lectured at the University of Washington for the Biomedical Regulatory Affairs Certificate and Master’s Program, where she also served as a part time Assistant Clinical Professor for two years.



Ms.



Rea will serve as a non-voting member of AVM’s Board of Directors.



"I am thrilled and honored to be joining AVM Biotechnology and look forward to working with this distinguished team to make new therapies available.” Ms.



Rea said.



Named one of the “10 Best Biotech & Pharma Companies to Keep an Eye On in 2019” by Mirror Review, AVM Biotechnology was founded in 2008 by Dr.



Theresa Deisher, Ph.D.



With over 30 years of successful pharmaceutical research experience and holding over 47 patents, Dr.



Deisher leads a team of scientists dedicated to changing the meaning of a diagnosis of cancer, autoimmunity, or chronic infectious disease for patients and their loved ones.



In April 2020, AVM received FDA permission to begin clinical trials to test its lead molecule AVM0703 for treatment of relapsed/refractory lymphoid malignancies, and is filing for FDA approval to begin clinical trials in treating COVID-19 and influenza induced ARDS.



AVM’s passion is to deliver drugs that work rapidly and that are safe, effective, and affordable to treat serious worldwide illnesses such as cancer, autoimmunity, and life-altering infectious disease.



AVM develops products that improve outcomes without additional suffering because side effects from treatments of cancers or infections should never be worse than the diseases themselves.



The addition of Janet Rea to the AVM team, which includes a global group of experienced biotech advisors, makes AVM well positioned to bring AVM0703 to market in treating multiple conditions.



