Iraq Partially Reopens Shalamcheh Border Crossing
2020/07/09 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq has reportedly partially reopened its southern Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran, more than three months after it was closed to help combat the spread of the coronavirus / COVID-19.

According to Shafaaq, the crossing will open every Wednesday and Sunday from now on, but only for the trade of foodstuffs; it […]

