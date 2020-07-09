Iraq Partially Reopens Shalamcheh Border Crossing

2020/07/09 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq has reportedly partially reopened its southern Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran, more than three months after it was closed to help combat the spread of the coronavirus / COVID-19.
According to Shafaaq, the crossing will open every Wednesday and Sunday from now on, but only for the trade of foodstuffs; it […]
Iraq has reportedly partially reopened its southern Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran, more than three months after it was closed to help combat the spread of the coronavirus / COVID-19.
According to Shafaaq, the crossing will open every Wednesday and Sunday from now on, but only for the trade of foodstuffs; it […]