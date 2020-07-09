KRG's Operational Expenditure System goes Digital

2020/07/09 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- KRG's Reform Programme Continues: government's operational expenditure system goes digital The Kurdistan Regional Government is this month rolling out a fully digitalised system to control operational expenditure.
This important modernisation step - the result of detailed collaboration between various government bodies - will increase efficiency and reduce corruption by ensuring that all government day-to-day expenditure […]
This important modernisation step - the result of detailed collaboration between various government bodies - will increase efficiency and reduce corruption by ensuring that all government day-to-day expenditure […]