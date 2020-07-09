Iraqi soldier inured in landmine explosion in Duhok

2020/07/09 | 12:44 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ An official military source said, on Thursday, that an Iraqi border guard was wounded in an explosion northern Duhok governorate, near the border with Turkey.

The source told Shafaq News agency that a landmine exploded this morning on one of the new points where the Iraqi border guard forces are stationed in Batifa district, northeast of Zakho district, wounding one of its members.

The source indicated that the soldier was seriously injured, lost one of his legs and was subsequently transferred to Zakho Hospital.

It is noteworthy that the first brigade of the Iraqi border guards recently deployed a number of its forces at locations north of the Batifa village to impose security in those areas, after the battles that broke out between the Turkish forces and Kurdistan Workers Party.