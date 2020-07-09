Iran MoH: The country is on the verge of Hunger Uprising

2020/07/09 | 13:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iran's Health Minister, Saeed Namaky, warned of "starving people" uprising as a result of the sustenance crisis fueled by Covid-19 outbreak.

Namaki said in a speech during a meeting of the higher committee to combat Covid-19, that the government requested the ministry to take care of the sustenance of the citizens, beside their health conditions.



He added that food security is a serious issue and it is possible that the "hungry people" will rise in Iran.

The minister criticized the attitude of the president, Hassan Rouhani, "instead of reassuring me and asking me to take care of health conditions, which is the core of our duty, he tells me I should pay attention to sustenance".