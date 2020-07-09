The parliament recommends reversing a governmental resolution to renew mobile phone companies' licenses

2020/07/09 | 14:20 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hassan Karim Al-Kaabi, recommended today, Thursday, the government to withdraw its resolution to renew mobile phone licenses due to poor services provided by the current companies in charge, its accumulated debts and high costs of communication and Internet services.

The deputy speaker of the council of Representatives, according to his media office statement, called on the government to reverse its decision to renew the licenses of companies and inform the council of Representatives.

The Iraqi government announced on Tuesday, renewing the licenses of the mobile phone companies for an additional five years in exchange for paying 50% of its debts and launching the fourth-generation 4G service.



The decision rose anger and resentment among the parliamentary and popular circles.