The second presidential brigade will not withdraw from Dora

2020/07/09 | 14:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A security source explained, on Thursday, the background of the withdrawal of the Presidential Brigade from areas south of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "reports on social media publicized that the second presidential brigade withdrew from Dora area.



However, these reports are false".

He explained, "the security file in the areas of Al-Mekanek, Al-Saha and Abu Disher will be handed to the 23rd Brigade of the 17th division of the Iraqi army", noting that, "the areas were under the responsibility of the Federal Police and received their orders from the Presidential Brigade".

The source confirmed that, "the remaining areas will remain under the protection of the Second Presidential Brigade".