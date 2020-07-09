Parliamentary crisis cell warns of

2020/07/09 | 14:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The crisis cell in the Iraqi parliament warned today, Thursday, of "Covid-19 Disaster" in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Member of the cell, MP Abbas Alaiwi, told Shafaq News agency that, "Some areas in Baghdad are foci of the spread", noting that, "these areas suffer from a blackout and the Ministry of Electricity is supposed to pay particular concern to it, as the current is available for one hour daily".

Alaiwi added that, "Thousands of patients reside in those areas and most of the population is confined to their houses", noting that, "the power outages affect their health".

The MP warned of, "a real disaster in Baghdad, as the infection will be transmitted in this manner throughout the capital".