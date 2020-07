2020/07/09 | 15:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / An official medical source in the Ministry of health in Kurdistan region said, on Thursday, that about 50 inmates in "Garmyan" prison contracted Covid-19.

The source told Shafaq News agency, that 48 of the 80 inmates in Garmyan prison tested positive for Covid-19.

The source explained that the prison administration isolated the patients from the healthy inmates in order to provide them with the necessary care.