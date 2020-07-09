Oil Minister meets with Chinese and Russian IOCs

2020/07/09 | 16:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The director of the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has presented his company's plans for the development of the Bazergan [Buzurgan] oil field in Maysan to Iraq's Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar.
In a separate meeting on Wednesday, the Minister also received the CEO of Lukoil in Iraq, Igor Zubarev, who gave […]
