Covid-19: 2000+ confirmed cases and 103 fatalities in Iraq today

2020/07/09 | 17:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced today, Thursday, registering 2170 new confirmed cases and 103 fatalities of Covid-19.

The ministry said in the daily epidemiological report received by Shafaq news agency, that "11,809 test were performed in all the specialized laboratories in Iraq for this day", noting that, "the total sum of tests performed since the beginning of the outbreak in Iraq amounts to 64,9036 ".

The statement explained that the Ministry of Health laboratories registered 2170 cases today in the country, distributed as follows: Baghdad /Al-Rusafa 292Baghdad / Al-Karkh 308Medical City 38Najaf 88Al-Sulaymaniyah 208Erbil 57Duhok 29Karbala 141Kirkuk 113Diyala 86Wasit 137Basra 131Maysan 90Babel 93Al-Diwaniyah 145Dhi Qar 49Al-Anbar 22Al-Muthanna 100Nineveh 22Saladin 21

The report also showed that the total number of recovery cases today amounted to 1623 cases, as follows: Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 264Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 146Medical City 3Najaf 102Al-Sulaymaniyah 34Erbil 101Duhok 5Karbala 76Kirkuk 51Diyala 74Wasit 131Basra 100Maysan 147Babel 99Al-Diwaniyah 95Dhi Qar 150Al-Anbar 7Nineveh 15Saladin 23.

As for the fatalities, according to the ministry, the number of deaths today reached 103, distributed as follows: Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 21Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 6Medical City 2Najaf 6Al-Sulaymaniyah 7Erbil 4Karbala 3Kirkuk 4Wasit 4Basra 12Maysan 4Babel 3Al-Diwaniyah 7Dhi Qar 17Nineveh 1Al-Muthanna 1Saladin 1.

The statement indicated that the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the epidemic amounted to 69612, while the total number of recoveries amounted to 39502.



The total count of inpatients is 27228, 415 of which are receiving intensive care.



The death toll from the complications of the virus is 2882.