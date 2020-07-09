Iraq repatriation flight returns South Africans home

2020/07/09 | 18:12 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- in Air Transport Posted 9 July 2020 · Add CommentCemAir has welcomed 80 South Africans home from Iraq and Jordan on a special repatriation flight which touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning.

CemAir arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday. Image: CemAir

Stranded for nearly four months, some South Africans found themselves in deteriorating circumstances, sharing accommodation, and relying on the charity of others for their survival.

CemAir’s CRJ900 90-seat jet dispatched from Johannesburg on Monday 6 July 2020 stopping en-route in Entebbe (Uganda), Khartoum (Sudan), Amman (Jordan), Erbil (Iraq) and Basra (Iraq) for passenger embarkation and disembarkation, technical stops and crew changes and returning via Djibouti and Entebbe to OR Tambo International Airport.



Passengers will now spend the next 14 days in quarantine before reuniting with their families in South Africa.