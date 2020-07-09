The Sage Group Expands Healthcare Transaction Team in Japan with Hideyuki Hirama of Gemseki in Tokyo As Partner

2020/07/09 | 18:12 - Source: Iraq News

Hideyuki Hirama, CEO of Gemseki Inc

The Sage Group announces that Gemseki Japan, led by Hideyuki Hirama, will join its healthcare transaction organization as lead partner for Japan and Korea.

We are delighted that Hideyuki Hirama and Gemseki are joining with Sage Group.



They will bring wide-ranging expertise with healthcare and bioscience clients in Japan to The Sage Group.”— Dr.



Bill MasonLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sage Group Inc.



today announced that Gemseki Japan, led by Hideyuki Hirama, will join its organization as lead partner for Japan and Korea.



“We are delighted that Hideyuki and his Gemseki organization has decided to join forces with Sage.



Hideyuki and his colleagues will bring his wide-ranging expertise with healthcare and bioscience clients in Japan to The Sage Group.



Hideyuki has a prestigious career in the pharma industry in his previous role at Board level with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories (SNBL).” said Dr.



Bill Mason, Executive Director of The Sage Group.



“Gemseki’s experienced team will work with Sage’s clients in North America, Europe and Japan to provide access to major corporate pharma and medtech entities in Japan and Korea.” Hideyuki Hirama, President and CEO of Gemseki, has a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from the University of Tokyo and an MBA from Harvard University.



He was for six years a Board Member in charge of strategy and corporate development for SNBL, a listed company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the largest preclinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) in Japan.



Hideyuki has completed numerous licensing and partnering programs as well as mergers & acquisitions and investments.



Before moving into life science fields, he worked at one of the biggest financial groups in Japan and engaged in corporate finance and investment banking activities.



He is based in Tokyo, Japan.The June 2020 issue of Industry Era, a U.S.



technology magazine, featured Gemseki President and CEO, Hideyuki Hirama, as one of the “10 most inspiring CEOs to watch in 2020.” The article discusses how Gemseki is facilitating open innovation though its online ‘Drug Candidate Marketplace’, where drug candidates are listed and available for partnering.



Mr.



Hirama stated, “We strive to make contributions to humanity and society by supporting the best development of valuable drug candidates”.“I am pleased to join The Sage Group and to assist them in providing deal making access for their clients to the vigorous healthcare and life science community in Japan” said Hideyuki Hirama.



“My personal experience and that of my colleagues in Gemseki will will enable us to offer our Japanese/Korean clients a portal to North America and Europe where Sage has an impressive foothold.”About The Sage Group Inc.

The Sage Group Inc.



(www.sagehealthcare.com) is a leader in the provision of strategic and transactional advice to health care companies in the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, medical device, biotechnology and life science fields.



Sage currently maintains offices in USA, Europe, Israel, China and Japan.



Since its founding in 1994, The Sage Group has served more than 200 clients in the US, Europe and Asia, and completed numerous transactions including divestitures, alliances, acquisitions and financings with values ranging from $5 million to $500 million.



The establishment of operations in USA, Europe, Japan and China, has allowed its clients to reach out beyond their own regions and capture the potential of the global healthcare market.



The Sage Group is an organization of experienced and successful executives who are committed to the service of the very vital and dynamic health care industry and its investors.The range of services offered includes:

• Strategic alliances and licensing/partnering in and out

• M&A, divestment, buy- and sell- side

• Global product and technology acquisition searches

• Strategic assessment and planning

• Due diligence, technology and molecule assessment, valuation

• New ventures, interim management

• Facilitating investment in R&D and/or company equity through introductions, network and brokering The Sage Group's Principals, each an Executive Director, have been Founders, Chairmen, Presidents, CEO's and COO's of a number of emerging health care companies.



These Principals also have held senior level management positions in large multi-national organizations.



In addition to their management backgrounds, The Sage Group's Principals also have extensive experience in providing professional management consulting services to healthcare industry clients.



All these experiences are being applied by The Sage Group to assist industry participants in these challenging times.The Sage Healthcare Group can be contacted at any of the offices shown below:EU Corporate Office

Dr.



Bill Mason

Sage Healthcare Ltd.

The Old Black Barns

Lord’s Lane, Ousden CB8 8TX

UK

Phone: +44 1638 500775

Cell: +44 7785 950134

wtm@sagehealthcare.comUS Corporate Office

Mr.



Wayne Pambianchi

The Sage Group Inc.

1802 Route 31 North, #381

Clinton, NJ 08809

USA

Phone: + 1 646 4123332

Cell: +1 908 2306170

Fax: +1 908 2319692

wp@sagehealthcare.comAbout Gemseki

Gemseki Inc.



(https://www.gemseki.com/en) is a leading open innovation platform company based in Japan, which actively facilitates and supports licensing and partnering transactions.



The company was spun out from SNBL in 2017 https://www.snbljapan.com/), a listed company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the largest preclinical CRO in Japan.



Gemseki has initiated a very innovative approach towards the business development process in the life science industry by operating a ‘Drug Candidate Marketplace’, a platform for licensing and partnering, and is supporting more than 200 active assets for licensing as of June 2020.



The users of our web-based platform have been rapidly increasing.



In addition, Gemseki has experienced staff members both in business and science worldwide, and has been actively reaching out to academia, biotech companies and pharmaceutical companies.



Gemseki has been selected as one of the Top 10 Drug Discovery Consulting/Services Companies in APAC 2019 by Pharma Tech Outlook.



The cover story for the Drug Discovery Service Special Edition, September 2019 issue of Pharma Tech Outlook features Gemseki.



Gemseki can be contacted at the address below.Hideyuki Hirama

President and CEO

Gemseki Inc.

St Luke's Tower 28th Floor

8-1 Akashi-cho, Chuo-ku

Tokyo,104-0044

Japan

Email: hirama-hideyuki@gemseki.com

Tel: +81 3 6264 0471Dr.



