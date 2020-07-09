The mystery of Messi's shocking decision is revealed

2020/07/09 | 19:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A Spanish report revealed, on Thursday, the secret behind the decision of Barcelona captain Lionel Messi to call off negotiations over renewing his contract with the club.

Messi has not yet decided his position on the contract renewal, which his mandate expires next summer.

According to the Catalan newspaper "Sport", Messi's desire to pressure the club management, especially President Josep Maria Bartomeu to bringing new blood to the team during the transfer window.

The newspaper noted that Messi was not intending to leave, but rather postpone the talks on renewing his contract.