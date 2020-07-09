UEFA confirmed Venues for Round of 16 matches

2020/07/09 | 21:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ a statement by UEFA reported On 17 June 2020 announced that " the UEFA Executive Committee decided that the remaining UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second-leg matches will be played at the home teams’ stadiums".

"The UEFA Return to Play Protocol, which sets out the framework of sanitary and hygiene-related procedures - including to testing - as well as operational protocols that will be applied when staging UEFA competition matches was approved.



The statement added.

Regarding the teams, UEFA noted, "As already communicated in June, the ties FC Internazionale Milano v Getafe CF and Sevilla FC v AS Roma, whose first leg was also postponed, will be played as a single leg in Germany".