IFPMC launched the

2020/07/09 | 21:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The London Policy-Making Forum - IFPMC announces the launch of the "Hisham Al Hashimi Award for Young Researchers" initiative on the issue of the influence of armed groups and militias on economic development in Iraq and business prosperity.

"Belief from the Policy-making Forum - London, the importance of solid scientific research as a means to fight the forces of terrorism, ignorance, and darkness, and in honor of the efforts of researchers and academics who are trying to spread awareness of the challenges facing Iraq, led by the challenge of the spread of violence and terrorist militia", the forum said.

The forum announces the launch of the award of the late (Hisham Al Hashimi for Young Researchers) saying that " The award is a tribute to the researcher and strategic expert Hisham al-Hashimi who was assassinated by an armed group outside the law trying to silence free opinion and scientific thought and replace it with the ideas of myth, reaction and terrorism".

The forum listed the conditions of the competition as follow:

- The working papers are on the topic "The impact of terrorist groups and militias on development in Iraq."

-Participation is available to researchers, academics, and university students, all of whom are interested in issues of economic development and business prosperity in Iraq.



(Under 35 years old)

-Research must be original and never published in any direction.

- The worksheet/search should not exceed 2000 words - except for the names of the sources and margins.

In the same context, The prize of $ 1000 is awarded for the three winning researches at the highest points, with the research published on the policy-making forum site and translated into the English language, in addition to contracting from the researcher for a period of one year, renewable according to the terms of the contract applicable in the United Kingdom.

The second prize of $ 700 is given to the winner of the highest score, with the publication and translation of the research into English.

The third prize of US $ 300 is given to the winner of the highest score with the publication and translation of the research into English.

The deadline for submitting research papers is August 30, 2020, and the results will be announced on October 15, 2020.