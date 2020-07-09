Kasnazani way addressed to its followers in Iran

2020/07/09 | 22:20 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / At-Tariqah Al-Aliyyah Al-Qadiriyyah Al-Kasnazaniyyah (Kasnazani way) demanded, on Thursday, its followers in Iran not to try to reach Kurdistan to participate in the burial ceremony of its Sheikh Muhammad al-Kisanzani in Al- Sulaymaniyah governorate.

Kasnazani way called on them to commit to health instructions regarding Covid-19 and establishing condolences in their homes.

A statement of the way, received to Shafaq Newsagency, addressed to all Dervishes in Iran, saying that the departure of "our great leader and professor was painful for all his followers".

Earlier, today, storming hundreds of Dervishes the border crossing and killing Iranian security members to attend the burial ceremony of Sheikh Muhammad Abdul Karim.