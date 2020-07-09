Iraq: 28 billion $ in need of employees’ salaries

2020/07/09 | 22:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ the member of the Parliament's financial committee MP Gamal Kojar reported, "due to COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price collapse, the Iraqi Government is striving to provide the employees’ salaries and other operational expenditure”.

Adding "the Government still needs 28 billion dollars to supply the salaries from June till the end of 2020 ".

"The central bank had provided the dues for three months: June, July, and August", MP declared.

It's noteworthy that, Iraq relies on revenue from selling crude oil to finance 95 % of the country's expenses