WHO: future global outbreaks of COVID-19

2020/07/09 | 23:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ WHO Director-General today announced the initiation of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPR) to evaluate the world’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In remarks to the WHO Member States, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "the Panel will be co-chaired by former Prime Minister of New Zealand Helen Clark and former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf".

“This is a time for self-reflection, to look at the world we live in and to find ways to strengthen our collaboration as we work together to save lives and bring this pandemic under control,” said Dr.



Tedros.



“The magnitude of this pandemic, which has touched virtually everyone in the world, clearly deserves a commensurate evaluation".

Dr.



Tedros proposed that a Special Session of the Executive Board be called in September to discuss the Panel’s progress.



In November the Panel will present an interim report at the resumption of the World Health Assembly.

The Director-General noted that the Independent Oversight and Advisory Committee for the WHO Health Emergencies Programme will also continue its existing work.

“Even as we fight this pandemic, we must be readying ourselves for future global outbreaks and the many other challenges of our time such as antimicrobial resistance, inequality, and the climate crisis,” said Dr.



Tedros.



“COVID-19 has taken so much from us.



But it is also allowing us to break with the past and build back better”.