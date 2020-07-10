The most wanted jobs in the world

2020/07/10 | 00:28 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the discharge of millions of employees around the world.

on the other hand, the star has brightened up other jobs that can be done remotely, and obtain important revenues, as each of these jobs reaches a salary of forty thousand dollars annually or more.

According to the data collected by the "LinkedIn" website, which specializes in jobs, these jobs have the largest number of opportunities, and have witnessed steady growth during the past four years, with no significant decline in employment during that period

the ten most wanted jobs in the market now:

1- Software developer

2- Sales representative

3- Project manager

4- Information Technology Officer (IT ADMIN)

5- Customer Service Specialist

6- Digital Marketer

7- Technical support / help desk

8- Data analyst

9- Financial analyst

10- Graphic designer.