Major Explosions Rock Tehran again

2020/07/10 | 09:32 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / An explosion was heard west Tehran early Friday, according to Iranian state media and activists.

The Iranian Broadcasting Corporation confirmed that an explosion was heard in western Tehran, but it did not provide any additional information about the cause of the explosion, and did not say if there were any victims.

For its part, the local "Mehr" news agency reported that an explosion was heard in "Quds" and "Shahryar" areas, west of Tehran.

The Iranian "Manoto tv" via its Twitter account, reported several explosions, noting that one of them "was very loud".



The anti-regime Iranian TV added that the explosions "may be linked to nearby military barracks", adding that areas in west Tehran sustained power failure.

News circulated the social media about an explosion in a warehouse of Quds Force, of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

An Iranian journalist, on her Twitter account, quoted local sources as saying that "Imam Hassan Mujtaba’s base, affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, was targeted", while another journalist said, "The sound of the explosion" came from an Iranian Revolutionary Guards air base.

The country has witnessed several explosions around military, nuclear and industrial facilities during the past period.

Last Tuesday, Iranian News Agency reported that two people were killed in an explosion south of Tehran.

Last Thursday, a fire broke out in a building at Natanz facility, the center of the country's uranium enrichment program, and the authorities acknowledged that the attack had caused serious damage.

Also last week, 19 people were killed in an explosion at a medical facility north of Tehran, which an official said was caused by a gas leak.

On June 26, an explosion took place east of Tehran near the Parchin military base, and authorities said the cause of the explosion was a gas leak from outside the base.