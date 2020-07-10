PIA schedules special flights from Iraq to repatriate Pakistanis ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

2020/07/10 | 09:34 - Source: Iraq News

Geo.tv/FilesKARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced it will operate special flights from Iraq to repatriate Pakistanis stranded abroad ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.A spokesperson for the national flag-carrier said PIA was continuously operating flights to bring back Pakistanis from different countries and was therefore scheduling three special flights from Iraq to Islamabad.The Pakistanis stranded in Iraq would be repatriated in order to help them celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their families.A flight from the Iraqi city of Erbil to Islamabad would depart on July 21, the PIA spokesperson said, while two more from Baghdad would depart for Pakistan's federal capital on July 22 and 28.The PIA representative said passengers may purchase tickets from the airline's offices, websites or travel agents and people may contact its call centre for further assistance.