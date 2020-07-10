Covid-19: USA registers 65.500 new cases in a single day

2020/07/10 | 10:04 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The United States registered, on Thursday evening, more than 65,500 new cases of Covid-19 24, which is the highest daily caseload since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, according to data published by Johns Hopkins University.
The data indicated that the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic amounted to 3.1 million, 133.195 of them passed away.
