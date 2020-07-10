Iraq strengthens security at two border crossings with Iran

2020/07/10 | 15:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Official sources reported, on Friday, that rapid intervention forces of Diyala province reached Mandali and Al-Munthiriya border crossings with Iran.

The deputy director of Mandali, Mazen Al-Khuzai, told Shafaq News agency that rapid intervention forces arrived at Mandali border crossing, undertook its security and protection.

He stressed that the security forces established observation towers and spread widely in the vicinity of the port, which is still closed by a decision of the Supreme Committee for National Safety and plans to confront Covid-19 pandemic.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi government closed all border crossings with Iran and neighboring countries in March due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Furthermore, "Soomar" border crossing, in Diyala, was previously closed during Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, after Mandali turned into a stage of military operations, air and missile strikes between the two sides, along with the remnants and mines that spread at the border areas between Iran and Iraq.

The source also stated to Shafaq News agency, that the deployment of federal forces at Al-Munthiriya border crossing is a part of the government's plan to control the border crossings and prevent smuggling and the domination of commercial exchanges by influential parties.