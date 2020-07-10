Covid-19: 7000+ new cases, and 71 fatalities

2020/07/10 | 17:32 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Arab states of the Persian Gulf revealed, today, Friday, the updated DATA of Covid-19 as follows:

Saudi Arabia: 51 fatalities, 3159 new cases and 1930 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to 222486 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 163026, and the fatalities reached 2151.

Bahrain: 5 fatalities, 597 new cases and 447 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to: 31528 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 26520, and the fatalities reached 103.



The Bahraini ministry of Health stated.

Oman: 8 fatalities, 1889 new cases and 1204 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to 53614 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 34225, and the fatalities reached 244.



The Omani ministry of Health said in a tweet.

Kuwait: 1fatalitY, 740 new cases and 528 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to: 53580 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 43213, and the fatalities reached 383.



KUNA news agency quoted The Kuwaiti ministry of Health as saying.

Qatar: 4 fatalities, 520 new cases and 961 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to 102630 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 98232, and the fatalities reached 146.



The ministry of Health said.

UAE: 2 fatalities, 473 new cases and 399 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to 54050 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 43969, and the fatalities reached 330.