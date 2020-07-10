COVID-19: An Iraqi MP passed away

2020/07/10 | 17:32 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq news/ the member of the Education Committee Representative, MP Ghaida Kambash died on Friday due to Covid-19 infection.
"With great sadness, we mourn for you, our dear colleague Dr.
Ghaida Kambash, who died after two weeks of struggling due to coronavirus”, MP Muqdam Al-Jumaili said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency.
It’s noteworthy that a large number of Iraqi officials, including security leaders were infected with the virus, in which a number of them died.