Egypt: a legendary folklore artist passed away today

2020/07/10 | 19:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Egyptian Ministry of Culture denounced the departure of theater legend Mahmoud Reda El-Gomaa at the age of nine90.

In an official statement, the ministry described the artist as one of the folklore legends, who succeeded to reach the world with the band that became an ambassador of Egypt's soft forces.

Mahmoud Reda was born on November 11, 1930 in Cairo and graduated from the Faculty of Commerce at Cairo University in 1954.

He designed many of the band's dances and toured the villages and governorates with it, he also participated in many movies.

The artist won the gold medals and the first prize for "Nubia" and "Ya Marakby" dances at international festivals.

also, The band also obtained many certificates of appreciation in all internal and external shows and still participates in many artistic, national and international events.