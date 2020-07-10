Covid-19: 11 fatalities and 139 recoveries in Kurdistan today


2020/07/10 | 20:42 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Friday, 211 new cases,  11 fatalities, and 139 recoveries of Covid-19.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that 2470 tests performed today, in which 298 turned positive.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Erbil 70

Al-Sulaymaniyah 71

 Garmyan 47

Duhok 10

Halabja 13

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 139 cases, distributed as follows:

Al-Sulaymaniyah 7

Erbil 2

Garmyan 2

The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 11, distributed as follows:

Al-Sulaymaniyah 7

Garmyan 1

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 8937, while the total number of recoveries became 3211.

The death toll is 305.

