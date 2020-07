2020/07/10 | 21:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Kurdistan journalists Syndicate reported on Friday that a journalist had died of Covid-19 infection, and is the second member of the syndicate to died.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the syndicate said that “the journalist, Adnan Barkho, died today in a hospital in Mosul”.

Adding that the syndicate “expresses her regret that a second member of the syndicate lost his life due to Coronavirus”.