A Turkish airdrop in Kurdistan

2020/07/10 | 23:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A local official source reported that Turkish army forces on Friday evening seized a strategic summit north of Darkar district of Duhok province on the border with Turkey via air drop.

“The director of the Darkar district, Zirvan Moussa, told Shafaq News agency, that Turkish forces had taken over the top of the Shaquli Mountain, and established military points north of the Darkar district, northeast of Zakho, through an airdrop by military helicopters”.

He added that “Turkish helicopters and artillery shelled the mountain heavily before the landing operation”.

Its noteworthy that, Turkish aircraft and artillery have been heavily bombing border areas in Kurdistan since June 21, saying that the bombardment targets PKK fighters.

The attacks resulted human and material losses in the border villages inside Kurdistan, in which Erbil and Baghdad summoned the Turkish ambassador more than once, but Ankara continued its military operations.