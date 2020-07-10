Iraq to build an oxygen plant in Dhi Qar

2020/07/10 | 23:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced, on Friday, the establishment of an oxygen plant, while it called for an investigation in the disappearance of bottles.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Minister of Health and Environment Hassan Mohamed Al-Tamimi directed ""urgent funds have been disbursed to build an oxygen plant in Dhi Qar, to be completed urgently."

For his part, Dhi Qar Governorate announced, "The governor, Nazem Al-Waeli, has formed a technical and administrative investigation committee from outside Dhi Qar health department to determine the reasons for the recurrence of the oxygen system in Al Hussein Teaching Hospital and to identify the defaulting officials and refer them to the judiciary within 48 hours."

in the same context, the Basra Health Directorate reported the opening of a new advanced laboratory to test COVID-19 infection.

the health directorate is also planning to to reserve an 80 beds place inside Al-Sadr Teaching Hospital to receive corona virus patients."