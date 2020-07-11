Iraqi Govt to prepare Urgent Study on Social Security Fraud

2020/07/11 | 02:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Cabinet held its regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister extended his condolences and paid tribute to Dr.
Hisham Al-Hashimi who was assassinated by a group of armed outlaws.
The Prime Minister said that the perpetrators of […]
The Cabinet held its regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister extended his condolences and paid tribute to Dr.
Hisham Al-Hashimi who was assassinated by a group of armed outlaws.
The Prime Minister said that the perpetrators of […]