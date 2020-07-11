Al-Kadhimi visited Iraqi military sites in Diyala

2020/07/11 | 11:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived today, Saturday, at the military operations positions in Diyala on the border with Iran.

Security sources said, "The Commander-in-Chief arrived at the Joint Operations headquarters to launch the fourth Phase of the “Heroes of Iraq” operation.

in the same context, Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, Abdul Amir al-Shammari declared today, Saturday, that operation are to eliminate ISIS and impose security and stability in Diyala governorate, and the common borders with Iran.