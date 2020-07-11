Covid-19: A dervish is infected with Covid-19

2020/07/11 | 11:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A medical source in Al-Sulaymaniyah said today, Saturday, to Shafaq News agency that, "One of the dervishes, who participated yesterday in the burial ceremony of Sheikh Muhammad Abdul Karim al-Kisnazi, is infected withCovid-19".

The source pointed out, "The dervish is currently in the hospital and he is in critical condition".

Earlier, Tens of dervishes participated in Al-Sulaymaniyah in the burial ceremony of the leader of the Kisnazi way, Sheikh Muhammad Abdul Karim.