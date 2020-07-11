Al-Hashd stopped expressing political views through media

2020/07/11 | 11:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The directorate of security in Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi directed all its members to stop expressing any political opinions through the all the medias

According to a confidential and personal statement, Al-Hashd security director said, “to all directorates and departments, It is strictly forbidden to express political opinions through the media and social media platforms of all members of the popular mobilization, warning the violator to bear all legal consequences".