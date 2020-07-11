Johnson wears a facemask for the fist time

2020/07/11 | 12:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The Britain prime minister Boris Johnson is poised to make face coverings compulsory in shops after mounting evidence that they slow the spread of coronavirus.

He promised to get “stricter” on their use and said he was “looking at ways of making sure” that more people covered their faces indoors.

Earlier, Johnson was photographed yesterday wearing a facemask in public for the first time while visiting shops in his Uxbridge constituency after complaints that he was not setting an example.