WTTC calls for global face mask adoption

2020/07/11 | 13:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has called upon all travellers to don protective face masks to show they ‘wear to care’ in the new normal of travelling.

The advice from WTTC in favor of mandatory mask wearing comes from evidence that countries which are recovering faster and avoid second Covid-19 spikes are those where the use of face masks have been widely enforced and encouraged.

Following medical guidance from the Harvard T.H.



Chan School of Public Health, WTTC advises the wearing of masks on all forms of transport throughout the entire traveller journey, as well as when visiting any interior venue or those with restricted movement which results in close personal contact of two meters or less.

WTTC has asked governments around the globe to enforce the wearing of face masks, as well as enlisting the support of the private sector to remind customers of their obligations to protect their health and that of fellow travellers.

The new recommendations follow in the wake of WTTC recently issuing its new guidelines for Safe & Seamless Travel including testing and tracing to ensure people can enjoy Safe Travels in the ‘new normal’.

Frequent hand washing and using hand sanitizer complement the use of face masks which can significantly reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission, WTTC said.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC President & CEO, said: “The safety and hygiene of travellers and those who work in Travel & Tourism is of paramount importance, which is why we now strongly recommend masks being mandatory.

“The wearing of masks should not be politicized.



Wearing a mask needs to become part of everyday life to ensure everyone enjoy travelling in safety until a vaccine for Covid-19 is found.



We implore the private sector and global governments to encourage their use so wearing a mask becomes the new normal.” the company added.