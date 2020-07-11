Al-Fatah coalition declares

2020/07/11 | 14:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Al-Fatah Alliance, led by Hadi Al-Amri, revealed today, Saturday, the fact about going to an official political opposition option.

"The news about an agreement in Al-Fatah coalition, by going towards the official political opposition option of the Iraqi government, is inaccurate, and i not true", said coalition representative to Shafaq News agency.

He pointed out that " we are still in the process of monitoring government performance and the seriousness of it in implementing the government program”.