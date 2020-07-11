Covid-19: about 1700 recoveries and 2734 news cases in Iraq today

2020/07/11 | 17:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraq registered, on Tuesday, 2734 new cases and of Covid-19, as well as about 1700 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said in a statement that, tests were performed today, so the total number of tests is 10377, in which the total performed test is 671478.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 397, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 423, Medical City 168, Najaf 180, Al-Sulaymaniyah 131, Erbil 70, Duhok 10, Karbala 121, Kirkuk 138, Diyala 67, Wasit 139, Babel 195, Basra 121, Maysan 88, Al-Diwaniyah 60, Dhi Qar 236, Al-Anbar 6, Saladin 148, Muthanna 14, and Nineveh 22 .

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1699 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 308, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 233,Medica city 6, Najaf 84, Al-Sulaymaniyah 13, Erbil 124, Duhok 2, Kirkuk 26, Karbala 96, Diyala 94, Wasit 20, Basra 127, Maysan 161, Babel 35, Dhi Qar 130, Al-Diwaniyah 132, Al-Anbar 41, Muthanna 53, Nineveh 14.

While 95 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 19, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 6, Medical city 7, Najaf 1, Al-Sulaymaniyah 9, Erbil 2, Karbala 2, Kirkuk 7, Diyala 1, Wasit 2, Basra 11, Maysan 8, Babel 3, Al-Diwaniyah 3, Dhi Qar 9, Al-Anbar 2, Muthanna 2, and Saladin 1.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the total number of:

Confirmed cases: 75194.

Recoveries 43079.

Inpatients: 29060, which 400 admitted to ICU.

Fatalities: 3055.