Covid-19: A third journalist passed away
2020/07/11 | 18:02 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Sayyed Sadiq District Qaimaqam announced on Saturday the death of journalist Bahaa El Din Hassan due to Covid-19 infection.

“Hassan, 50 years old, is a member of the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate, Halabja branch, after being receiving medical support, died yesterday night”,  according to a statement issued by the Qaimqamiya today.

Earlier, the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate reported the death of Adnan Barkho, another  journalist for contracting the Corona virus.

