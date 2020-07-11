US court orders Iran to pay $879 over Khobar bombing

2020/07/11 | 19:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A U.S.court has ordered Iran to pay $879 million to the victims of a 1996 bombing in The Saudi city of Khobar.

The bombing occurred 24 years ago, killing 19 Americans and wounding more than 300 others.

According to AFP, the resolution blamed Tehran for the bombing that killed and wounded hundreds of US air force personnel.

Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the US federal district court in Washington, referred to previous evidence in her decision and wrote that Iran “ aided Hezbollah in carrying out a horrific, violent attack that killed 19 people and injured hundreds more."

In the July 2nd ruling, announced Friday, the judge ordered compensation to 14 U.S.



soldiers injured in the attack, as well as 21 family members.

Morgan Ortegas, the spokesperson for the United States Department of State, hailed the ruling, tweeting: "Justice is overdue for the many victims of Iranian-supported terror."

the Iran-backed “Hezbollah al-Hejaz” Shiite organization was blamed for the bombing, a claim that Iran denied earlier.