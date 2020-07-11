COVID-19: Iraq reports over 2,700 new cases and about 1700 recoveries


COVID-19: Iraq reports over 2,700 new cases and about 1700 recoveries
2020/07/11 | 20:42 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The ministry’s figures showed that the total number of infections in Iraq soared to 75,194, including 3,055 deaths.

(Photo: Archive)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links