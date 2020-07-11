Italian court upholds 12-year sentence for Kurdish Islamist cleric


Italian court upholds 12-year sentence for Kurdish Islamist cleric
2020/07/11 | 22:18 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The controversial Kurdish cleric Mullah Krekar was based in Norway for years until early 2020.

(Photo: Terje Pederse /NTB scanpix)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links