Iraqi forces arrests 11 ISIL elements in Nineveh provin.

2020/07/12 | 04:36 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraqi Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that 11 ISIL elements have been arrested in Nineveh province, Baghdad Today reported.The terrorists confessed that they were affiliated with ISIL terrorist organization and that they were involved in operations against Iraqi security forces.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi issued a statement saying that the forces have identified an ISIL center in northern al-Maqdadiyah in Iraq's Diyala province.





It is worth mentioning that the Combined Joint Operations Center for Iraq (CJOC-I) announced on Saturday that the forces have launched an anti-ISIL operation in the Iraq-Iran border.





The Deputy Commander of the Joint Operations Command for Iraq Abd al-Amir al-Shammari said that the 4th phase of “Heroes of Iraq” operation has been launched this morning with aim of pursuing the remnants of terrorists, establishing security and stability in Diyala province, as well as clearing and inspecting the border with the Islamic Republic of Iran.





