US military convoy comes under attack in Iraq

2020/07/12 | 09:58 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- "Four trucks were attacked in the Najme region between Diwaniyah and As-Samawah", Sputnik quoted a source as saying.According to the security source, the trucks were carrying supplies from Basra to one of the US bases in Iraq.

Attackers forced the convoy to stop, got the drivers out of the vehicles, and set the convoy trucks on fire.



All the convoy drivers were Iraqi citizens, the source said.





The newly formed Iraqi group, Saraya Thawrat al-Eshreen al-Thaniya, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.





Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January.





Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.



Baghdad and Washington are currently in talks over the withdrawal of American troops.





Iraqi resistance groups have vowed to take up arms against US forces if Washington fails to comply with the parliamentary order.





MAH/PR/Sputnik