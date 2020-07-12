Report: Turkey continues ethnic cleansing in north Syria after 2019 invasion


Report: Turkey continues ethnic cleansing in north Syria after 2019 invasion
2020/07/12 | 14:18 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Turkish forces on the outskirts of the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin.

(Photo: Associated Press)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links