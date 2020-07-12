Covid-19: USA hits a new peak

2020/07/12 | 16:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Johns Hopkins University, USA, said today, Sunday, that for the third consecutive day, the United States recorded more than 60,000 new cases of Covid-19 within the past 24 hours.

The university, which bases its statistics on the data of official federal and local authorities and open sources, said that the United States registered 61,352 cases of the virus that causes the disease "Covid-19" yesterday, compared to 66,627 cases on Friday (the largest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic) and 63247 on Thursday.

The university indicated that there 685 fatalities from the complications of the disease was registered yesterday, compared to 802 on Friday and 990 on Thursday.

In general, to date, according to the university’s statistics, 3,247,782 Covid-19 cases have been tally recorded in the United States so far, including 134,815 fatalities, which stands as the largest case and fatality counts from Covid-19 in the world.

Although the daily death rate is slightly down-sloping in the few recent days, Associated Press indicated in a report published yesterday that this trend is time-limited and the rate is expected to rise again in the next few days.

The report pointed out that some southern states, such as Florida and Texas, recently recorded a series of record jumps in the death toll of "Covid-19".



This is expected directly influence the death toll; that was, until recently, stable or regressing.

The report indicated that death occurs several weeks after contracting the virus, which explains the delay in the death toll peak.

California now tops the blacklist with 91 fatalities a day, followed by Texas with 66, with stable death toll recorded in Florida, Arizona, Illinois, new jersey and South Carolina.