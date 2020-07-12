Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Report: Turkey continues illegal transfer of Syrians after 2019 invasion
2020/07/12 | 16:58 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Turkish forces on the outskirts of the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin.
(Photo: Associated Press)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq