Covid-19: India ranks the third across the world

2020/07/13 | 11:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Indian authorities announced today, Monday, that 28.700 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in the last 24 hours, compared to 28600 on Sunday and 27100 thousand on Saturday, bringing the total to 878,254 cases.

The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement that “the total number of deaths was 23,174 after registering 500 new fatalities yesterday, while 18850 patients recovered in the same period, bringing the total to 553470 recoveries.

India ranks third in the world in terms of the number of infected cases, although the government indicates that the fatality toll in the country is one of the lowest in the world.

According to governmental data, the percentage of infected cases is 538 per million people, while the death rate does not exceed 15 per million.