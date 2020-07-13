COVID-19: 518 recoveries in Baghdad/ Rusafa

2020/07/13 | 11:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health and environment announced, on Monday, that 518 recoveries are registered in Baghdad/ Rusafa which is the highest recovery rate of in a single day since the outbreak last March.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that “the entire are recovered after several days in which they had been quarantined in health institutions for treatment”.

The Ministry stated also that the health departments are making continuous efforts especially for critical cases until their health condition stabilizes”.